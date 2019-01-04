VR “Deep Dive” Web Series Starts Today

RePlay columnist and VR pro Bob Cooney will be hosting a series of live webinars covering location-based VR (LBVR). Every Friday at 1 p.m. Eastern, Cooney (the man Hologate’s Leif Petersen has called the “Gordon Ramsay of VR” because he “cuts through the BS and gets to the truth), will explore making money in LBVR with some of the industry’s other thinkers. Kicking it off today as his first guest is well-known industry consultant and writer Kevin Williams.

“Join me each week, with a few special editions thrown in, as I explore the ‘business’ of virtual reality,” Cooney said. “Every episode will feature a new, unique guest from the world of VR, with some augmented and mixed reality thrown in as well. I will cut through the virtual crap and try to find the real stories of people making, and losing, money in VR, so you can make better decisions.”

Aside from Kevin Williams, other thought leaders and companies in the lineup include Charlie Fink, Holodeck VR, Minority Media, Neurogaming, Polygon and Raydon. (Note: Next week’s special session with Charlie Fink will be live from VR Fest at CES and held on Thursday, Jan. 10, at 8 a.m. Pacific.)

To sign up, click here or reach out to Bob for more information by emailing [email protected] or visiting www.bobcooney.com.