A Real Happy New Year for Smart

Jimmy Dupree, sales top at Smart Industries, will tell you it’s happy times at the Des Moines GameWorks, and a big reason is the success of their new Ticket Ring crane. Jim says the piece is “sure to be the best game of 2019” and he shared an email that he just got which agrees. Here’s what Tim Acord at the Bavarian Inn Lodge in Frankenmuth, Mich. thinks of the piece:

“Smart Industries knocked it out of the park with their Ticket Time cranes and hit a grand slam with their new Ticket Ring. If anyone’s FEC doesn’t have at least one Ticket Ring in 2019, they’re missing out on some serious income opportunities as it pays for itself in a couple of days!”

Talk about ROI!