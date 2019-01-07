Lasertron Conference Caps Off January

Lasertron has announced that its next conference is just weeks away, set for Jan. 29-30 in Rochester, N.Y. The company’s conferences give multiple opportunities for operators to learn about their product and laser tag in general. Attendees experience two multi-level LED-enhanced arenas, two Cyber Sport courts, a successful sports bar in the area and more.

As far as education, the conference provides detailed info on leading-edge ideas and developments within their own laser tag centers. For more information and to attend, contact Ann (305-257-3930) or Greg (716-748-6430). Learn more about Lasertron at www.laser-tron.com.