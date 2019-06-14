Muniak Gets Award from Shaffer; Celebration of 90th Year Continues

Bob Muniak was named by Shaffer Distributing as a recipient of the Bernard C. Flynn Devotion Award at the company’s 90th anniversary celebration, held June 7 at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

Muniak has been with the company for more than 18 years, and is noted for his sales production, customer relationships, product knowledge and superb reputation throughout the industry.

The award was established in 2001 as a tribute to the late “Bernie” Flynn, who served as Shaffer’s executive vice president for a number of years, managing “a multitude of services for the company with dedication, loyalty and competence,” Shaffer said. Only three of the awards have been given to Shaffer employees since its inception.

The June 7 celebration brought together employees from different branch offices together with their families. “It was a very successful event and enjoyed by all,” Shaffer reported.