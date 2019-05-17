Vegas Superkarts Hit Racetrack

Exotics Racing, dubbing themselves “the world’s largest supercar driving experience,” has a new outdoor go-kart track in Las Vegas, located on the grounds of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The attraction, called Vegas Superkarts, features a fleet of 4-stroke, gas-powered Sodikart SR5 270 CCs, according to Travel Pulse, and the longest, fastest and widest outdoor go-kart track in Vegas. The 2,100-foot asphalt track was designed by Exotics Racing co-founder Romain Thievin specifically for go-karts – with more than a dozen turns and professional safety barriers.

Pricing starts at $35 per race and drivers must be at least 14 years old and 55” tall to drive (though passengers at least 42” tall can tag along in the two-seat cars). More details are available at www.vegassuperkarts.com.