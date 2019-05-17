AMI Celebrates New Album

AMI Entertainment recently announced a new music contest to win an autographed turntable from The Head and The Heart, celebrating their latest album Living Mirage. Five runners-up will get a vinyl copy of the album, the band’s fourth. Their full discography is available in the AMI Digital Jukebox Network.

The contest is open now through May 29. Entry is available on any participating AMI jukebox or through the AMI Music app, available on iOS and Android.

More information is available at www.amientertainment.com.