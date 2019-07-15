SF Arcade Bar Reopening

A San Francisco arcade bar opened in 2015 as Brewcade closed last month to expand into the adjacent restaurant space, building it into 5,000 sq. ft. and adding games and food service. It’s reopening as The Detour with a soft opening on July 15 and an official opening on July 19, according to the Bay Area Reporter.

The business is owned by sister-brother duo Tiffny Vergara Chung and Shawn Vergara. They originally announced it would now be called District 8, in reference to the supervisorial district that includes their Castro neighborhood, however, it was too similar to a South Beach wine and whiskey bar. Instead they opted for the name of the shuttered gay bar that once occupied their location.

The Detour will have a total of 30 games, including 10 pinball machines. They will now be serving from a full bar after purchasing the former restaurants Type 47 license, which prompted their decision to no longer use “brew” in their biz name. They can also now serve people under 21, increasing their demographic.

Visit them at www.facebook.com/BrewcadeSF (looks like they haven’t changed the page name yet!)