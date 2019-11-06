UNIS Game Zombie Night Coming at IAAPA Expo

The new ball shooter machine from UNIS, called Zombie Night, was made available at the end of October and will debut at IAAPA Expo in Orlando in a couple of weeks.

In the game, players will face off against hordes of hungry zombies, taking them through multiple levels and stages. Featuring both physical and digital targets, players can blast away at on-screen creatures using mounted guns, “but don’t forget to watch out for those physical zombies heading your way!”

Players use force-feedback ball blasters to shoot at both types of targets to earn points and win tickets. UNIS says the combination of physical and digital targets makes the game more fun and interactive.

“I chose zombies because it’s a genre that I’ve seen in the past that resonates with all age groups,” said game designer Ryan Deane. “Whether it’s the scary ‘Hollywood horror’ type or the cute ‘kid-friendly’ type, I knew it’s a genre that would attract players to this game.”

Vibrant graphics are shown on a 43” display, with “amazing sounds and beautiful LED lights” running along both sides of the cabinet, which allows 1-2 players to comfortably play together. Learn more at www.unistechnology.com or visit UNIS on the trade show floor at Booth #840 and #1040.