TMG Names Pat Shroll Senior VP of Operations

Trifecta Management Group, an entertainment/restaurant concept development and management firm, recently announced the promotion of Pat Shroll to senior vice president of operations.

The company notes, “Shroll is a key player in the development and operation of the company’s current venues with nearly 25 years of entertainment and restaurant operations experience.”

“Pat has proven himself to be a skilled manager with great vision,” added COO Pat Hart. “He has a keen understanding of heightening the customer experience at our venues, while at the same time, delivering financial performance for our clients.”

