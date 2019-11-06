The VOID Goes Into Jumanji

In partnership with Sony Pictures Virtual Reality, The VOID just announced Jumanji: Reverse the Curse, a new immersive VR experience to debut at select locations starting Nov. 27.

The experience will give fans of the movie franchise the ability to take on the form of its heroes – Dr. Bravestone, Ruby Roundhouse, Professor Oberon and “Mouse” Finbar – to save Jumanju from a mysterious villain. The VR game comes out in advance of the new film Jumanji: The Next Level, in theaters Dec. 13.

The Reverse the Curse title is the second produced through a collaboration between SPVR and The VOID. The first was Ghostbusters: Dimension, which launched in 2016.

“Through close collaboration on this project, we have been able to develop a dimension that is more interactive and immersive than any VOID experience has ever been before,” said company co-founder and chief creative officer Curtis Hickman. “Utilizing new technology and more illusion design, Jumanji: Reverse the Curse is a true adventure that travelers will want to experience over and over again.

Added Jake Zim, SVP of VR at Sony Pictures Entertainment: “As the characters in Jumanji are pulled into the game, we naturally had the idea to create a VR experience where fans can do the same.” More information is available at www.thevoid.com.