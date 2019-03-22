Unique Arcade Coming Soon

Maniac’s Mansion at 8th Street is an arcade bar of sorts scheduled to have a grand opening March 29 in Wichita Falls, Texas.

But hold the beer… Maniac’s Mansion has an arcade and cereal bar. According to KFDX/KJTL, it’s owner Marcus McGee’s childhood dream.

“When I was seven, I’d always dreamed about having a house of my own with an arcade in it, eating cereal all day,” he said. A local DJ, McGee is finally making that dream a reality with games like Ms. Pac-Man, Space Invaders, Star Wars Trilogy and Dance Dance Revolution among the selection. And, of course, a full cereal bar.

There’s no admission fee and unlimited play is available for just $7. McGee said he really wanted to open a place where kids can have fun and be themselves. Follow along on Facebook at this link.