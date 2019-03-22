Konami Unveils New DDR in Japan

Celebrating 20 years of Dance Dance Revolution, the iconic dance and music game, Konami just released a golden cabinet in Japan called DDR A20, according to Arcade Heroes.

The anniversary edition has a 55” display and 12 new songs. An upgrade kit will be released later, according to the official announcement. No word yet on whether the game might be released in markets outside of Japan, though it appears they’ll show up in Europe at least, as Electrocoin has it listed on their website. The original Dance Dance Revolution first showed up in arcades in late 1998.

