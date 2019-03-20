Raw Thrills’ Slither.io Arrives

Based on the hit mobile game Slither.io, an arcade cabinet of the same name was recently launched by manufacturer Raw Thrills.

First shown at IAAPA 2018 and now shipping, the company is excited to have the video redemption game hit arcade floors. With its large 55” display, it has three player positions in a relatively compact cabinet and features a variation of the classic computer game Snake.

The mobile app was named Top Trending Game of 2016 by Google Play, achieving more than 200 million downloads to date. In their press release, distributor Betson noted that licensed products are available for Slither.io, including toys that were nominated as “Top Toy” of 2018 by the Licensing Industry Merchandisers Association.

More information is available at www.rawthrills.com or from Betson at www.betson.com.