Trump Scorns Vidgames Again

In his response to the weekend shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, President Trump, according to NPR, blamed “gruesome and grisly” video games and the internet for provoking violence.

NPR said the president declared, “It is too easy today for troubled youth to surround themselves with a culture that celebrates violence. “We must stop or substantially reduce this and it has to begin immediately.”

NPR added: “However, studies have failed to prove any direct link between video games and violent crimes.”