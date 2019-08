Tilt Studio, a Texas-based FEC chain with nearly two dozen locations, will open its doors at the Pecanland Mall in Monroe, La., on Sept. 1, according to KNOE 8 News.

The 60,000-sq.-ft. indoor family entertainment center will have a laser tag arena, mini bowling, an amusement ride, blacklight mini-golf, bumper cars, an arcade and redemption center, and more. The new location can be reached at www.facebook.com/TiltStudioPecanland or visit www.tiltstudio.com for more information.