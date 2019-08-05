IAAPA Has New HQ

The Orlando, Fla.-based IAAPA has a new global headquarters in that city, the association announced July 30. The new address is 4155 W. Taft Vineland Rd.

“Located in the epicenter of the attractions industry, our new headquarters was custom-built to serve you – our valued members from around the world,” IAAPA wrote. The 22,000-sq.-ft. facility is located on seven acres of land, and minutes away from the Orlando International Airport and the Orange County Convention Center (home of IAAPA Expo), as well as renowned Central Florida attractions.

The new HQ features dedicated member space with meeting rooms, special event capabilities and a lounge. IAAPA’s phone number remains 321-319-7600 and you can reach them at www.iaapa.org.