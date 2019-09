Stop by Triotech’s Booth #1624 at 1 p.m. on Sept. 17 at the IAAPA Expo Europe, and you’ll be treated to a big announcement from the company. Mum’s the word so far, but we might speculate it has something to do with their upcoming 20th anniversary (which is this November). Visit www.trio-tech.com to stay up-to-date on their offerings.