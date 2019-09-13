VR Escape Room, Arcade Opening in Ohio This Fall

Objective Reality Games, offering VR escape rooms, a VR arcade and desktop games, will open a venue in Chillicothe, Ohio, sometime in October, according to the Chillicothe Gazette.

The new facility is partnering with Ubisoft, and will have the ability to exclusively offer that company’s games within a 50-mile radius. Players will first get a look at Inside the Lost Pyramid, part of Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Origins world. Beyond Medusa’s Gate is the other game that will be initially available.

Aside from the VR escape rooms, Objective Reality Games will also have 300 VR arcade games available. More information is available at www.objectiverealitygames.com or by visiting the business’s Facebook page.