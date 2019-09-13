Holodeck Rebrands as SPREE Interactive, Partnering With IAAPA

Previously known as Holodeck VR, SPREE Interactive will be on hand at the IAAPA Expo Europe to officially introduce its new name and brand. The company will also be partnering with the Sept. 16-19 event to create the Virtual Showroom at the IAAPA Theater. Book a time to meet with them here.

“The name SPREE sprung from the evolution of our company and products as we have learned from our experience of rolling out innovative free-roam VR over the past year,” said Jonathan Nowak Delgado, co-founder and managing director of SPREE Interactive.

“We listened to our partners at theme parks, family entertainment centers, trampoline parks and other amusement locations, and have focused our product direction to deliver kid-friendly, family-friendly free-roam VR. The lighthearted name reflects our mission to provide experiences that demonstrate our core values: Simple. Social. Fun.”

To learn more, visit www.jointhespree.com.