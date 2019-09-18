Triotech, CL Corp Merger Announced

Triotech and CL Corp have joined their companies “to form the largest media-based experiences group in the attractions industry,” Triotech revealed yesterday, Sept. 17, at IAAPA Expo Europe in Paris.

Each company brings 20 years of experience in design and deployment of attractions, rides and experiences for FECs, amusement parks and other destinations. Triotech is based in Montreal, Canada, and CL Corp is based in France.

“CL Corp brings impressive technology and know-how as well as a solid presence in Europe, but most of all, a great imagination and an ability to develop custom solutions for clients rapidly,” said Ernest Yale, founder, president and CEO of Triotech.

Added CL Corp founder and CEO Christophe Lucchini: “Triotech is a recognized leader in the field of interactive attractions … Their strong position in North America and their office in China will allow us to further expand in those regions.”

Together, the two companies will have a presence around the world, operating facilities in Europe, Canada and China in addition to key personnel being deployed in the United States. Learn more at www.trio-tech.com and www.clcorporation.com.