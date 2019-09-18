Barcade Celebrates 15 Years

October marks the 15th anniversary of Barcade – “the original arcade bar” – which first opened in a former metal shop in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Today, the company has eight locations, including the recently-opened L.A. bar, plus one on the way in Detroit.

To celebrate, the company will have rare beers and free food at locations throughout the month. Festivities will take place Oct. 3 in Brooklyn; Oct. 10 at St. Mark’s; Oct. 11 in Newark; Oct. 16 in Los Angeles; Oct. 17 in Philadelphia; Oct. 23 at the Chelsea location; Oct. 24 in Jersey City; and Oct. 25 in New Haven.

Head to www.barcade.com for more information.