TouchMagix Launching Games at IAAPA Expo

Stop by Booth #1806 next week to see TouchMagix and three new games it’s launching from the trade show floor: Carnival Cups, SpaceWarp 66 and Drift ‘N’ Thrift. All of the products will be “ready to sell,” the company reports.

Carnival Cups, they say, is a popular game from carnivals that’ll come in a 2-player redemption format; SpaceWarp 66 is an “incredibly fun and dangerously addictive space adventure redemption game; and Drift ‘N’ Thrift is an “adrenaline pumping, action-packed car drifting redemption game.” They’ll also have the already-introduced games Dicey Jump and Hop ‘N’ Stack at the booth. Learn more at www.touchmagix.com.