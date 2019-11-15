Plan Your Trip to IAAPA With Creative Works’ Tips

Creative Works posted a blog recently called “How to Plan Your Trip to IAAPA” with suggestions of must-do things to make the trade show a success.

The main list includes creating goals, attending educational seminars, scheduling booth meetings, attending parties and being flexible. Other tips include bringing comfortable shoes, planning extra time for parking, requesting digital brochures and bringing a portable charger for your phone. There are nine miles of aisles at IAAPA Expo, so that comfy shoes note is extra important!

