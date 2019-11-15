Sumba Unveiling Operations, Risk Management Platform

Sumba is launching their next-generation, fully integrated workflow engine they say will help FECs, trampoline parks and other LBE facilities achieve optimal safety compliance with a real-time solution.

“Entertainment centers continue to raise the bar with their expanded attractions mix, which creates a need to inspect equipment daily, weekly, monthly and annually,” said COO Mike Lump. “The Sumba platform has been ranked ‘Best in Class’ by Haas & Wilkerson Insurance for its ability to deliver a simple and effective solution to produce verifiable inspections with the real-time ability to confirm who is inspecting, what is being inspected and to even upload photos to records as the work is completed.”

More information will be available at IAAPA Booth #4180. Contact Aeleen Stoner to schedule a demonstration: [email protected].