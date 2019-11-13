Tigapo to Unveil New Features Powered By AI

Artificial intelligence will be a key component at Tigapo’s Booth #1808 at IAAPA Expo next week, according to the company.

The cloud-based arcade management and monetization system is designed for coin-op machines, and has developed AI capability – based on neural network and deep learning technologies – that can “predict consumer actions and trigger real-time in-app messages to drive personalized customer promotions based on actual game play and location.”

“Artificial intelligence, algorithms and deep learning are terms you haven’t heard in the amusement and entertainment industry until now,” said Ted Parsons, Tigapo’s director of sales. “Tigapo is changing the game and our development in this area will radically improve the way operators and locations are able to connect with their customers and drive incremental revenue.”

Email [email protected] to set up a time to demo the product in Orlando, or call 866-6TIGAPO.