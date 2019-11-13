Betson Unveiling New Raw Thrills Game

Betson will be premiering the latest Raw Thrills game at Booth #615 at IAAPA Expo. Instead of making guesses, we’ll just stop by the booth to see what it is next week! While you’re there, you’ll be able to take your picture with Kevin Harvick’s Big Buck Hunter / Busch car, part of the promotion between the game and beermaker.

According to Betson, Big Buck Reloaded will also be on display. Updates to all Big Buck HD units are coming this January. Also part of the arcade lineup for Betson: Nerf Arcade, Halo: Fireteam Raven, Super Bikes 3, TMNT, Injustice Arcade, The Walking Dead and Jurassic Park, among others.

You can request a meeting with them here. (Note that Betson has multiple booths. The meeting area is actually at Booth #515.) Learn more at www.betson.com and www.rawthrills.com.