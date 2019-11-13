Intercard’s iReader Impulse On Display at IAAPA Expo

The iReader Impulse card reader will be on display at Intercard’s Booth #2206 next week at the Orlando trade show. Intercard says the reader is the first to accept credit cards for individual gameplay (Visa, Mastercard and Discover) in addition to regular play cards.

CEO Scott Sherrod and the entire domestic and international sales team and technical experts will be on hand to discuss it with potential buyers.

They’re going to formally introduce it at a press conference on Nov. 20 at 1:15 p.m. Be sure to stop by their “Training and Technology Bar” to recharge devices and enjoy complementary water, beer, coffee and wine.

The company will also start offering AMOA members a deal at the show (and continuing through the end of 2019). Any AMOA member who purchases a new Intercard cashless technology system for a new location will receive – at no charge – 10,000 mag stripe cards (a $1,400 value) or 5,000 RFID cards (a $1,550 value).

More information is available at www.intercardinc.com.