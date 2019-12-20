Texas Teen Donates 200-Plus Arcade Prizes

A feel-good story out of Lubbock, Texas… High school student Gus Coolbaugh has been working on a senior project of sorts – playing arcade games to give all of his prizes away to kids in foster care at CASA of the South Plains.

According to KCBD, he’s spent four months playing games at Main Event, Adventure Park and other local arcades, racking up thousands of tickets (mainly from Bay Tek’s Flappy Bird game). He normally sells the prizes – like headphones, game controllers and the like – for a profit, but decided to donate them instead this holiday season. For more information on how you can help, visit www.casaofthesouthplains.org.