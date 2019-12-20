LAI’s Toy Frenzy Now Shipping

LAI Games’ new game Toy Frenzy is now in stock and shipping from the company’s Dallas, Texas, warehouse. It’s a family-friendly shooting gallery style game that lets up to three players compete or collaborate “to free suspended toys by shooting their ropes using oversized blaster cannons.”

The company says the game’s simple gameplay is perfect for a “young, energetic” audience, but deeper layers of strategy that unlock bigger rewards give the game mass appeal.

LAI also boasts that the combination of familiar characters, vibrant/hi-definition graphics and intuitive gameplay gives Toy Frenzy “major curb appeal.”

To learn more about the game and see videos, visit www.laigames.com/toy-frenzy, or see the game in person at EAG Expo in London from Jan. 14-16.