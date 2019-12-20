Oregon Coin-Op Assn. Celebrates 50th Year

The Oregon Amusement & Music Operators Assn. held a membership meeting on Dec. 11 in Portland, where the group celebrated its 50th anniversary. According to AMOA, lunch was provided by TouchTunes and AMI, and raffle items were provided by both of those companies and Embed as well. OAMOA also announced its 2020 Annual Membership Meeting and Golf Outing will take place May 20 at Langdon Farms in Portland.

In other association news, the Amusement Machine Owners Assn. of Florida held its annual membership meeting on Nov. 22 during this year’s IAAPA Expo in Orlando. During the gathering, members discussed issues from the state and local level, and AMOA Secretary Sam Westgate was on hand to provide an update on legislative issues affecting the industry.