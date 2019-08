After debating the best date for their upcoming fall meeting, the North Carolina Coin Operators Assn. decided to gather at their original Oct. 11, 4 p.m. time slot at Operators Distributing, 2205 Gather Court, Archdale, NC 27263. There’ll be a BBQ to further spice up the discussion about current issues facing the trade there. Call Christie for further information at 336-884-0864.