Nerf Arcade Now Shipping

RED ALERT! The new Nerf Arcade redemption game from Raw Thrills is shipping now, according to the company, which recently sent out an email with a video of gameplay.

The game was revealed in March and was first shown at this year’s Amusement Expo at the Betson booth. A “high-energy machine,” the skill-based redemption game morphs Hasbro’s famous Nerf brand with Raw Thrills’ arcade prowess.

Featured prominently are two oversized Nerf blasters that players use to shoot as many targets as possible on the 65” LCD screen to win tickets and get the high score. To learn more, visit www.rawthrills.com or www.betson.com.