Main Event, QubicaAMF Make Exclusive Pact

The bowling-anchored Main Event Entertainment fun center chain has entered a partnership with QubicaAMF, making the company the sole provider of bowling equipment and technology provider for its venues.

“Qubica has been a longstanding strategic partner for Main Event and we look forward to continuing to build on this successful partnership,” said Main Event CEO Chris Morris. “Products like HyperBowling, BES X Experiences and EDGE String offer the opportunity to further enhance our guests’ experience.”

QubicaAMF had already been Main Event’s exclusive scoring provider since the company’s inception in 1998. In more recent years, the chain has adopted other Qubica products that span across 43 locations and more than 1,000 lanes. The partnership agreement will cover new locations Main Event plans to build across the U.S., too.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Main Event as their exclusive provider of bowling equipment hardware and software,” said QubicaAMF Chairman Pat Ciniello. “Main Event is a leader in the industry, setting the standard for delivering an exceptional guest experience through service and innovation.”

In the last seven years, QubicaAMF says it’s invested more than $30 million to redevelop its product line and deliver “unparalleled innovation to provide countless improvements and industry-first products.”

The companies can be reached online at www.mainevent.com and www.qubicaamf.com.