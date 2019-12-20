Target’s Christmas Pop-Up Features Marvel Adventure Lab

Retail giant Target opened a pop-up store for the Christmas season in Manhattan, which just so happens to include a Marvel Adventure Lab photo booth from Apple Industries. Called Target Wonderland!, the Chelsea neighborhood venue featured some of the hottest items hoped to be found under the tree this year, including displays by LEGO, Nintendo, Disney and Star Wars.

According to Apple’s Francois De Freitas, the booth has proved a hit at the temporary store with young and old lining up to have their photo taken. It’s averaged some 100 photos a day. The venue opened Dec. 13 and is scheduled to run through Dec. 22. Stop by at 70 10th Avenue from 10 a.m.-8 p.m., or visit the company online at www.faceplacephoto.com.