Dave & Buster’s Growing, Reports Strong Q3 Revenue

FEC chain D&B recently shared its third quarter 2019 financial results, showing the company achieved a 6.1 percent revenue growth from Q3 2018. Revenues increased to $299.4 million from $282.1 million, and the number of stores increased 13.6 percent – from 118 locations to 134 in the last year.

Dave & Buster’s CEO Brian Jenkins attributed the success to “strong new store performance” and noted, “We aresuccessfully executing our plan to drive growth and position the company for long-term success despite comp sales headwinds from increased competition. We will continue to manage the pace of new store growth to maximize returns and focus on advancing our store revitalization efforts.”

This year’s Q3 growth was also driven largely by amusements. The company saw a 7 percent increase in revenue from “Amusements and Other,” increasing the total of that category to 58.4 percent of total revenue. Food and beverage revenue also increased, by 4.9 percent.

During the third quarter of 2019, D&B opened four new stores: Concord, California; Huntsville, Alabama; McDonough, Georgia; and Wichita, Kansas. During the fourth quarter, the company has already opened a store in Canton, Ohio, and has one more store scheduled to open in Shenandoah, Texas, later in the fiscal fourth quarter. More information on the popular FEC brand is available at www.daveandbusters.com.