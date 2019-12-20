ATM Thieves Strike in NYC

A crew of ATM thieves has struck at least 11 times in New York City in the past three months. According to the New York Police Department, the brazen thieves struck twice in a single night. As police noted, two ATMs were stolen on the night of Dec. 6 from two Little Italy eateries in Lower Manhattan.

The crew, which seems to have started their crime spree in September, uses construction tools to make off with the machines and appear to favor small grocery stores and restaurants through Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan.