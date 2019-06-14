Summer Fun With Apple Industries

Celebrating the May release of their Marvel Adventure Lab photo booth, Apple Industries recently had its annual barbecue, catered by the New York favorite Brother Jimmy’s BBQ.

“Following the phenomenal response to the launch of the Marvel Adventure Lab by Face Place in May, Apple’s team took a well-deserved break and spent hours playing lawn games while savoring an amazing BBQ buffet,” the company said.

They’ll be showing the new booth, and others, at Booth #601 at the Bowl Expo at the end of the month. More information at www.faceplacephoto.com.