Henry Winkler of Happy Days fame stopped by the Alpha Amusements booth at Motor City Comic Con in Detroit last month to sign a Nip-It pinball machine, a game played by his character in the 1970s TV series. Nip-It was a machine from Bally released in 1973.

Thanks to John Pascaretti for sending the pic of his son, Chris, with Winkler. Alpha Amusements, online at www.alpha-amusements.com, is owned and operated by Pascaretti Enterprises.