Allen Duke Memorial Tutoring Center Opens

Due to the generosity of coin-op industry people and businesses, the Allen Duke Tutor Center at Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colo., opened April 24 – named after the youngest son of longtime industry vet Brian Duke.

Allen Duke was hit by a car in March 2017 while walking to work on the sidewalk, two days after his 23rd birthday and five weeks from graduating with his accounting degree. His family later found out that Allen was volunteering his spare time as a tutor at the school to help struggling students.

The Allen Duke Memorial Foundation was formed as a non-profit in his honor, and created a formal tutoring program at the college to help students. The foundation will also provide financial assistance to cover CPA exam costs so graduates will be able to leave school with accreditation.

“I want to personally thank everyone in our industry who made this possible,” Brian Duke said. “Their generosity was absolutely amazing – from AAMA, my customers, countless manufacturers and individuals, even competitors. So many stepped up to help get my family through our horrible tragedy and keep Allen’s memory living on at school through his center.”

To donate and learn more, visit www.allendukefoundation.com.