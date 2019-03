Stop by Booth #335 for The Munsters, Star Wars and other new pinball machines from Stern.

They’ll have their pro and premium models of The Munsters, as well as The Beatles, Deadpool, Iron Maiden, Star Wars, Star Trek and their custom FEC Pinball Alley topper.

On hand will be Gary Stern, John Buscaglia, Zach Sharpe and Patrick Powers to answer any questions prospective customers may have.

Visit www.sternpinball.com for more information about the company.