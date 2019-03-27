Lasertron Install at In The Game

With a new 30,000-sq.-ft. facility, In The Game in Peabody, Mass. had a lot of space to work with. They have a nearly 100-game arcade, mini bowling, virtual reality gaming, a climbing wall and more – including a sleek laser tag arena.

The 3,560-sq.-ft. arena was designed by Lasertron and is a multi-level LED interactive and programmable arena that included 24 new LT-12.5 pro vests. In The Game Peabody general manager Randy Schneider said he expects the attraction to be a cornerstone of the facility for years to come.

More information about the companies is available at www.lasertron.us and www.peabody.inthegame.net.