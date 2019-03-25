Bay Tek to Debut Smaller Connect 4 Hoops

All set for the Amusement Expo March 26-28 in Las Vegas, Bay Tek Entertainment will debut its latest redemption game Connect 4 Hoops HD, a smaller version of their popular basketball title.

One or two players shoot baskets and watch as their 7” basketballs “magically fall into place on a 65” high-definition screen,” according to the press release. The first player to align four balls on the augmented reality playfield wins. Assembled, the new, smaller game is 9’ tall x 5’1” wide x 9’4” deep

“The most noticeable difference is the game is 2 ½ feet shorter than the original Connect 4 Hoops and over 3 feet shallower,” said Rick Rochetti, director of sales and marketing at Bay Tek. “That’s really important for smaller game rooms with shorter ceilings.”

The company will be at Booth #109 at the Expo and can be reached at www.baytekent.com.