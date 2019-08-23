Star Trek Experience Coming Soon in VR

Sandbox VR, a San Francisco-based virtual reality startup, recently teamed up with CBS Interactive to launch a new experience this fall called Star Trek: Discovery Away Mission.

It’ll allow six players to enter the world of the series, “complete with phasers and tricorders, and a holodeck to boot,” Variety reported. The experience tasks players with investigating a distress signal from a lost spaceship.

First available at their locations in the San Francisco Bay Area, Hong Kong and Los Angeles, the game will be released in New York, Austin, San Diego and Chicago soon after. More information about the company is available at www.sandboxvr.com. Watch a video on it here.