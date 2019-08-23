Pinball on Tap in Oktoberfest

Industry newcomer American Pinball is encouraging bars, breweries and restaurants to give their Oktoberfest: Pinball on Tap game a look as the famous Oktoberfest season nears – officially from Sept. 21-Oct. 6.

“This is a perfect machine for the food and beverage industry,” said Dhaval Vasani, company president. “Restaurants, bars and breweries stand to gain the most out of the resurgence of interest in pinball.”

In the game, players travel around the festival, visiting over a dozen tents and collecting steins. “They’ll feel the thrill of the exciting rides, including the amazing corkscrew roller coaster, and enjoy fantastic music, food and drink to round out the ultimate Oktoberfest adventure,” the game makers say. The machine was designed by longtime pin creator Joe Balcer.

More details are available at www.american-pinball.com or pick up your July copy of RePlay and turn to page 38 for our Oktoberfest product feature in that issue.