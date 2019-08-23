Pennsylvania Bar and Lounge Opens With Old-School Flair

There are no TVs at the new Nitro Bar, which opened Aug. 13 in Reading, Pa., but there is a vintage jukebox, a shuffleboard table and a classic arcade machine that has more than 400 8-bit games on it.

The car and motorcycle theme at the bar and lounge comes from the building’s previous uses (plus another tenant that’s still there), reports the Reading Eagle. Nitro Bar is on the second floor. The first floor belongs to the West Reading Motoring Club.

“It really came from the fact that the building was originally founded in 1913 as the West Reading Motor and Hardware Co., so we want to honor that history,” said owner Adam Cocuzza. Learn more at www.nitro-bar.com or visit www.facebook.com/nitrobarwestreading.