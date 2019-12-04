Smart Industries Blasts Off

IAAPA Expo was a hit for crane maker Smart Industries. The company’s brand-new Taj Mahal Mini crane, a scaled-down version of the popular Giant Taj Mahal, and its new hammer game Mission 2 Mars made their debut at the trade show.

The Taj Mahal Mini features the famous patent-pending ticket rings and a scale for smaller locations that can’t accommodate the Giant Taj Mahal.

“This game is sure to be one of the shining stars coming off of this year’s expo,” said Jim Dupree, Smart’s vice president. “The reception for it was fantastic. The new Smart hammer game Mission 2 Mars was also well-received, as kids hammered away the aliens as they popped up and watched the rocket ship launch.”

The final new machine for Smart Industries was Lil Diamond+, a 4-player mini crane. Learn more at www.smartind.com.