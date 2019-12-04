LAI Games Celebrates Successful IAAPA Show

Calling it their biggest-ever expo, LAI Games said there was a huge amount of interest in the six new games that made their debut at IAAPA: Outnumbered, Pearl Fishery, HYPERpitch, Amazing Alley, Toy Frenzy and the Monster Munchticket muncher.

The Big Expansion Pack – the three new experiences available for Virtual Rabbids – was also a hit with attendees, they reported. A highlight from their booth included the live tournament for Outnumbered, a target shooting video game that aims to engage players and drive repeat traffic.

