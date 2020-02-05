Small Arcade Chain Opens Third Location

Idaho Falls will soon welcome Ka-Ko Jo’s, a new family entertainment center scheduled to open Feb. 16 with a grand opening ceremony happening in early March.

The business will operate inside of a 5,200-sq.-ft. space inside Grand Teton Mall, and feature an arcade with 45 games, plus a bounce house and play area for younger kids. They will also have access to more than 300 virtual reality games and a snack and beverage area, according to East Idaho News.

Ka-Ko Jo’s owners Sean and Bobbi Kennedy first opened in Greeley, Colo., three years ago, and have another location they opened last May in Casper, Wyo. Most games will use a player card, and customers can purchase any amount for it. Learn more at www.kakojos.com.