AMOA Hesch Scholarship Applications Due Next Week

Thursday, Feb. 13 is the deadline to apply for a Hesch Scholarship, which offers funds for college students with a connection to the coin-op industry. Click here for the application. For more information, email Laura Kasch at [email protected] or call 800-937-2662. Scholarship checks will be awarded June 1 for the fall semester.

AMOA’s Coin-Op Cares Education and Charitable Foundation has directed the scholarship for the past 30-plus year. It’s named in honor of the late AMOA president Wayne E. Hesch. Since its inception, more than $1.2 million has been awarded to students.

The association recently noted that all Coin-Op Cares Foundation contributions are tax-deductible, both through buying Hesch raffle tickets at Amusement Expo and by simply writing a check.

AMOA added, “Because the Foundation has seen an increase in these types of donations, the AMOA Coin-Op Cares Foundation Board wanted to recognize those members who have generously made a tax-deductible donation of $500 or more as a Platinum Donor.” Keep up to date at www.amoa.com.