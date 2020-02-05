RecBar 812 Adds Another Location

A craft beer and games concept, RecBar 812 just sprouted up in New Albany, Ind., right across the Ohio River from Kentucky’s largest city, Louisville. The first RecBar 812 is in the Louisville suburb of Jeffersontown.

After four years with the first venue, owner Corey Sims decided to open another, which will house more than 200 games and – at 24,000 sq. ft. – is twice the size of the first space, according to the Louisville Courier Journal.

“New Albany was a perfect fit for us,” Sims said. “It was far enough away from our J-town location but close enough to home for a second store. The food and beverage scene in New Albany is fantastic, but we kept hearing there wasn’t really anything ‘to do’ downtown.”

He added: “This will be one of the largest arcade bar and restaurants in the country. Our goal is not only to offer something fun to the residents of New Albany but also create a destination that people will visit from all over the region.” Learn more about the business at www.recbarlouisville.com.